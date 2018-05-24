OLDSMAR, Fla. - Zip-lining 70 feet in the air over the Mobbly Bayou Wilderness Preserve in Oldsmar is exciting, but doing it in the dark takes it to a whole new level.

Empower Adventures’ Moonlight Canopy Tour lets you zip down their five zip lines, under the stars.

“The limited visibility of darkness really provides that next-level challenge,” says Joe DeRing, founder and president of Empower.

Zip-liners are outfitted with glow sticks, to provide a fun “accent” to the experience.

The two-hour Moonlight Canopy Tours cost $69 for adults and are offered the last weekend of the month.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 813-448-5635, or visiting www.zipontampabay.com.

