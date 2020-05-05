ZooTampa plans to reopen by June 1

The zoo said it will limit the number of people in the park by half and will enforce social distancing.

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida begins to reopen, local attractions are preparing and announcing plans to open up their doors.

ZooTampa said Tuesday it plans to reopen "on or about June 1" after getting approval from city and county leaders for its modified operations plan during the pandemic.

"We've all felt the anxiety and stress of the pandemic on people, including children," President and CEO Joe Couceiro said. "Outdoor experiences and connecting with nature and wildlife are healing and bring comfort to people. The Zoo can provide restorative family experiences that are within the recommended guidelines for controlling the spread of COVID-19."

The approved plan includes new guest protocols and these key changes:

Limiting the number of guests to 50 percent of zoo capacity

Enforcing six feet or more of social distancing

Restricting the zoo's indoor venues to 25 percent capacity and emphasizing outdoor seating with staff supervision

Adding safety and thermal monitoring stations at the entrance

Hiring on-site EMTs

Providing personal protective equipment to employees and offering disposable masks to guests for free

Communicating and training employees on new safety protocols

Shifting the start of Zoo Camp to the week of June 22

While the zoo has been closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic, animal care staff have still been there looking after the 1,100 animals who live at ZooTampa.

And, with the June opening date tentatively set, the zoo said it's ramping up continuous cleaning and sanitizing.

The Florida Aquarium in Tampa also announced reopening plans on Tuesday. It plans to reopen May 15.

What other people are reading right now: