Former Tampa Bay Rays star Evan Longoria may be in San Francisco now, but he still has opinions about his old team.

And one of them is the team may be better off somewhere other than Tampa Bay.

The Giants third baseman told The Tampa Bay Times, "Honestly, and this is maybe not something I should say, but my gut tells me that the best decision might be to move the team. I say that only because I look at the example of the Miami Marlins, and (a new stadium) didn't really solve their attendance issues. So from purely an attendance standpoint, somewhere else might be better.''

"There are a lot of dedicated Rays fans … and obviously it would be a shame for those people to lose the team," he added. "But you just hope there is consistent fan support, and it historically hasn't been there. I don't know that it's the easiest case to lobby to build a new stadium in the area. It's not a slam dunk.''

For more, read The Times report.

