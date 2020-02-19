KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines went above and beyond to organize a sweet reunion for a young passenger. And it was all thanks to the power of social media.

Rebecca Kurtz put out a call for help on Twitter after her daughter left her beloved Pooh Bear on a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 15.

She said it was her daughter's first Christmas present 12 years ago and goes with her almost everywhere.

A few days later, Southwest Airlines responded to Kurtz's post with this tweet:

The tweet showed a photo of the girls Pooh Bear and a new friend, a Southwest Bear. The bear was found by Southwest Airlines employee Gareth Reynolds who brought him back home.

