KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines went above and beyond to organize a sweet reunion for a young passenger. And it was all thanks to the power of social media.
Rebecca Kurtz put out a call for help on Twitter after her daughter left her beloved Pooh Bear on a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Feb. 15.
She said it was her daughter's first Christmas present 12 years ago and goes with her almost everywhere.
A few days later, Southwest Airlines responded to Kurtz's post with this tweet:
The tweet showed a photo of the girls Pooh Bear and a new friend, a Southwest Bear. The bear was found by Southwest Airlines employee Gareth Reynolds who brought him back home.
What other people are reading right now:
- Longtime school bus driver will be laid to rest in school bus casket
- Rod Blagojevich returns to Chicago after Trump commutes sentence
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
- Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after Daytona 500 crash
- Neighbor killed Faye Swetlik the day she went missing, killed himself days later, police say
- Nurse treating NICU baby also treated the child's father decades ago
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter