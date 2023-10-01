2 Floridians become instant millionaires after Powerball win

The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 19-30-37-44-46 and Powerball 22 and Power Play x2.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two lucky Floridians are starting the month of October $1 million richer after matching five regular Powerball numbers and power play in Saturday night's drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed two winners of the $2 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S.— matched the five regular numbers and the Powerball, which would have resulted in a $960 million estimated prize.

The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 19-30-37-44-46 and Powerball 22 and Power Play x2. The next drawing will be Monday, Oct. 2 for the new jackpot of $1.04 billion — just shy of the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

The prize has grown so large because there have been more than 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.

Lottery fever has also played a part a day before the drawing, the big prize soared from $925 million to $960 million due to "strong ticket sales."

The $960 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.

Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.