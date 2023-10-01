2 Floridians become instant millionaires after Powerball win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two lucky Floridians are starting the month of October $1 million richer after matching five regular Powerball numbers and power play in Saturday night's drawing.
The Florida Lottery confirmed two winners of the $2 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S.— matched the five regular numbers and the Powerball, which would have resulted in a $960 million estimated prize.
The winning numbers of Saturday's drawing were 19-30-37-44-46 and Powerball 22 and Power Play x2. The next drawing will be Monday, Oct. 2 for the new jackpot of $1.04 billion — just shy of the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.
The prize has grown so large because there have been more than 30 consecutive drawings without a big winner, dating to July 19. That streak without a jackpot winner is due to the game's long odds, 1 in 292.2 million, that are designed to make winning rare so grand prizes can grow large.
Lottery fever has also played a part a day before the drawing, the big prize soared from $925 million to $960 million due to "strong ticket sales."
The $960 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Saturday's drawing would be an estimated $441.4 million.
Federal taxes will eat into those winnings, and some states also tax big lottery prizes.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.