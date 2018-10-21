While nobody got to take home the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, there was a $2 million runner-up here in Florida.

The $2 million ticket was sold in Fort Myers.

The new Powerball jackpot is now up to $620 million, with a cash payout of approximately $354.3 million. the third largest in Powerball history and the sixth largest in U.S. lotto history.

According to the Powerball website, one ticket sold in Florida for Saturday night's drawing won $2 million. Another $2 million winner was in Tennessee. Tickets sold in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington won $1 million.

The numbers for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing were 16-54-57-62-69 and 23 Powerball.

The odds of winning the Powerball or Mega Millions, of course, are extremely slim: 1 in 292,201,338 for Powerball and 1 in 302,575,350 for Mega Millions. And as we've reported, the Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.6 billion -- yes, billion with a 'B!'

The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. Mega Millions draws next on Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

The Delaware Journal News contributed to this report.

© 2018 WTSP