Cape Coral woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman in Cape Coral bought a $50 lottery ticket and won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.
Jenny Marotzke, 38, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery said. She bought the lottery game from a Publix supermarket on Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral.
That grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The 500X The Cash game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire with overall odds of winning being a 1-in-4.50 chance.