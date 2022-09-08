Cape Coral woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off

She bought the lottery game from a Publix supermarket on Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman in Cape Coral bought a $50 lottery ticket and won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Jenny Marotzke, 38, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery said. She bought the lottery game from a Publix supermarket on Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral.

That grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.