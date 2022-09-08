x
Cape Coral woman wins $1 million prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off

She bought the lottery game from a Publix supermarket on Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral.
Credit: Florida Lottery
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A woman in Cape Coral bought a $50 lottery ticket and won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game. 

Jenny Marotzke, 38, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, the Florida Lottery said. She bought the lottery game from a Publix supermarket on Del Prado Boulevard S. in Cape Coral. 

That grocery store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket. 

The 500X The Cash game features a top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The game also has the best odds to become an instant millionaire with overall odds of winning being a 1-in-4.50 chance. 

