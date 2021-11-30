x
Homosassa man starts the holiday season $5 million richer

The 58-year-old recently claimed the top prize from Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited.
HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A Citrus County man got a little help getting into the holiday spirit after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Jeffrey Ariss, 58, of Homosassa claimed the $5 million top prize from Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game. 

The lottery says he chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3.96 million. 

The Star Food Mart where Ariss purchased the scratch-off game will also receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

