Clearwater man wins $1M prize from Florida Lottery $50 scratch-off game

Krenar Gavani chose to receive his prize money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man from Pinellas County just got a whole lot richer.

Krenar Gavani won a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off on Tuesday.

The Clearwater resident bought a ticket to play the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game from a Race Trac located on Gulf to Bay Boulevard, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.

Gavani decided to receive his prize money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000. The Race Trac will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

"Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 72 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2022-2023," the Florida Lottery wrote. "Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $18.09 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund."