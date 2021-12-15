Expecting South Florida father wins $1M off lottery scratch-off game

The man chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A Miami-Dade County man who is expecting his first child has a little more money for his new family after winning big on a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.

Christian Lainez, 29, claimed the $1 million prize from Florida Lottery's Holidays Winnings scratch-off game. Lainez chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

When asked about his winnings, Lainez said the money would go toward buying a new home for his family.

"My wife and I are expecting our first baby," he said. "Now instead of renting another apartment – we can buy our first home together and get everything ready before the baby arrives!"