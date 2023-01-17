Florida Lottery introduces 4 new scratch-off games called 'Gold Rush Doubler'

People wanting to test their luck can go to the store and buy them within the next 48 hours after lottery retailers get them stocked up.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For everyone with the guilty pleasure of buying scratch-offs, the Florida Lottery introduced four new games to try out.

The family of four scratch-off games, called the "Gold Rush Doubler," features more than $540 million in cash prizes including top prizes of $10,000 to $2 million.

People wanting to test their luck can go to the store and buy them within the next 48 hours after lottery retailers get them stocked up.

The Florida Lottery broke down each of the four games and the overall odds of winning them:

The $10 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $261 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.45. The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98. The $2 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $67 million in cash prizes, including 36 top prizes of $100,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.69. The $1 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features more than $22 million in cash prizes, including 72 top prizes of $10,000. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.88.

"Beginning [Tuesday, Jan. 17,] through Feb. 26, 2023, players can enter PICK Daily Game™, CASH POP™, CASH4LIFE®, and FANTASY 5® tickets, as well as non-winning GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off tickets, in the Daily Doubler Bonus Play Promotion for a chance to instantly win up to $50 in cash and Lottery coupons," Florida Lottery leaders explain in a news release. "Plus,100 winners per day will be selected to receive the Daily Doubler prize of $100 cash!"