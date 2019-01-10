PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A stop at a local gas station made a 74-year-old Pinellas Park woman one of Florida's newest millionaires.

Judy Caron recently claimed a $2 million prize from the Florida Lottery's $10 Gold Rush Classic Scratch-Off game, according to the lottery.

She opted to take the lump-sum payment of a little more than $1.4 million.

Caron bought the ticket from a Circle K store, located at 661 54th Ave. N in St. Petersburg. The store itself will get a $4,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The Florida Lottery says there only are 10 top prizes of $2 million with the Gold Rush game.

