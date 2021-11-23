Lutz man went to get gas, drove off $2 million richer

The 48-year-old recently claimed the top prize from Florida Lottery's Gold Rush Supreme.

LUTZ, Fla. — Need gas? You go to the gas station. Waiting in line? Maybe you buy a scratch-off.

That's just about how it went recently for Feras Al Younes, a 48-year-old man from Lutz, stopped by the Circle K on Dona Michelle Boulevard. But unlike many, many others, he also won the top prize from Florida Lottery's $10 Gold Rush Supreme game.

"I pulled into the Circle K at the last minute to fill up and decided to buy a Scratch-Off ticket while I waited," Al Younes said in a statement. "I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket!

"I was so excited that I left before my tank was full!"