Lutz man went to get gas, drove off $2 million richer

LUTZ, Fla. — Need gas? You go to the gas station. Waiting in line? Maybe you buy a scratch-off.
That's just about how it went recently for Feras Al Younes, a 48-year-old man from Lutz, stopped by the Circle K on Dona Michelle Boulevard. But unlike many, many others, he also won the top prize from Florida Lottery's $10 Gold Rush Supreme game.
"I pulled into the Circle K at the last minute to fill up and decided to buy a Scratch-Off ticket while I waited," Al Younes said in a statement. "I was standing at the pumps when I suddenly realized I was holding a $2 million winning ticket!
"I was so excited that I left before my tank was full!"
The lottery says Al Younes opted to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1.76 million. The Circle K at 17402 Dona Michelle Blvd. in Tampa will get a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.