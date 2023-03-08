Volusia County man wins $1M from scratch-off ticket

The winning $20 ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Ocoee.

OCOEE, Fla. — One lucky man in Volusia County is now looking at what to spend his money on after winning a $1 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game.

The Florida Lottery says Jose Dominguez Rios, 35, claimed his prize Wednesday, choosing to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Rios purchased his $20 winning ticket from a 7-Eleven store, located at 331 West Silver Star Road in Ocoee, according to a news release. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.