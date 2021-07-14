St. Petersburg man wins $1 million Mega Millions prize

The store that sold the ticket will receive a $1,000 bonus.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four dollars later, a Tampa Bay-area man is a million dollars richer.

Michael Rees, 55, of St. Petersburg recently claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize after matching all five white balls with his ticket, according to a news release.

The winning numbers for the June 22 drawing were 1, 26, 48, 51 and 59. Rees' Mega Ball was 10 — the winning number was 25.

Matching all numbers would have resulted in a $40 million payout.

Nevertheless, Rees still took home $1 million and the store that sold the ticket, Sunrise Quick Stop, located at 5100 34th St. S., will receive a $1,000 bonus.