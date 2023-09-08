Mega Millions winner in Florida has almost 9 months before being identified: Here's why

If the winner takes the lump-sum cash option, they are expected to get $783.3 million of the $1.58 billion jackpot.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Someone in Florida became a billionaire overnight after matching the winning numbers in the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the third-largest ever jackpot in lottery history.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach, located at 630 Atlantic Blvd. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and the Mega Ball 14.

If the winner takes the lump-sum cash option, they are expected to get $783.3 million over the course of 30 years.

But speaking of the winner, when exactly will we find out who hit the $1.58 billion jackpot?

After Gov. Ron DeSantis sign House Bill 159 into law back in June 2022, lottery winners of prizes valued at $250,000 or more can remain anonymous for the first 90 days after the money is claimed.

Jackpot winners initially get 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which means we could go all the way until May 5, 2024, without knowing the winner's identity.

But according to the Florida Lottery, claims have to be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date to select the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option. This would allow the jackpot winner to have until Jan. 6, 2024, before they're identified.

Most people who win the jackpot prize try to stay anonymous if they can to avoid unwanted attention and grabs for the money.

According to reports, there is a way for people to avoid having their names released if they were to win in a state that required transparency.

In a State Farm FAQ focused on what people should do if they won the lottery, leaders with the insurance company reportedly suggest "forming a blind trust through your attorney to anonymously receive the money, keeping your name out of the spotlight."

A previous winner in Maine claimed the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot back in February and was able to remain anonymous after accepting it through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments LLC.

They chose to take a one-time lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes.

Another person in Florida also became a millionaire Wednesday morning after their ticket matched the five white numbers. They came away with $2 million because they chose the megaplier option.

Six other million-dollar tickets were sold in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing — $1 million tickets were sold in California, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Texas, where there were two winners. One person in North Carolina also chose the megaplier option, meaning they won $2 million.

The jackpot now resets to $20 million.