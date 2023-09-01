Mega Millions drawing makes Floridian $1M richer

One lucky Massachusetts ticketholder won the $33 million jackpot.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — One Floridian is $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The Florida winner matched all five white ball numbers but not the gold Mega Ball, walking away with the second-tier $1 million prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

One lucky Massachusetts ticketholder hit the whopping $33 million jackpot, which came out to about $17.4 million in cash.

The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 and Mega Ball 20 with a Megaplier of 4.

Now, the jackpot resets at a measly $20 million prize, which would come to about $10.5 million in cash. And there's still time to get a ticket; the next drawing will be held at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

This marks the third jackpot win in January alone, which is a first in Mega Millions history — a hopeful sign after the record-breaking year we saw with lottery games in 2022.

Someone in Southern California won the biggest lottery jackpot in history in November with a $2.04 billion Powerball prize.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are slim, 1 in 302,575,350, to be exact. But there are some lucky stores in Florida that have sold multiple winning tickets over the years.