Mega Millions mints a new millionaire in Florida with win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is a brand-new millionaire after matching five regular Mega Millions numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize. Unfortunately, no one in Florida — or in the U.S., for that matter — matched the five regular numbers and the Mega Ball. That would have resulted in a $565 million payout.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $640 million by Friday's drawing for the annuity option. People who opt for the cash prize instead will take home an estimated $328.3 million.

Check your tickets again: The winning numbers for the Tuesday drawing are 9-13-36-59-61 and Mega Ball 11.

It's been a record-setting year for lottery games — even Tuesday's full prize pales in comparison to the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November by someone in Southern California.

Even though the current Mega Millions jackpot isn't anywhere near the $2 billion mark, it's large enough to inspire more ticket-buying, increasing the chances that someone will win.

However, the odds remain small: Each ticket has a one in 302.6 million chance at the jackpot. Buying multiple tickets boosts your odds slightly, but it's not much in the grand scheme of things — even buying 100 tickets would only give you a 100 in 302.6 million chance.

Tuesday was one of the last drawings of 2022 for Mega Millions, which is drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Powerball, with a current estimated jackpot of $215 million, will hold its next drawing Wednesday night.