x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Florida man wins millions from $10 scratch-off ticket

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4.66 million.
Credit: Florida Lottery

PLANTATION, Fla. — A Florida man turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into $4.66 million. 

The Florida Lottery says Howard Tenen, 70, won the top prize from the $5,000 A Week For Life game. He claimed his prize at the Miami District Office. 

Tenen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4.66 million. 

Tenen bought the winning ticket at a Publix in Plantation. That store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off. 

Players have a chance to win more than $165.6 million in total cash prizes with the new $5,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery says the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35. 

The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games are an important part of its portfolio and generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for 2019-2020. 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter