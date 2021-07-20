Florida man wins millions from $10 scratch-off ticket

The winner chose to receive his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4.66 million.

PLANTATION, Fla. — A Florida man turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into $4.66 million.

The Florida Lottery says Howard Tenen, 70, won the top prize from the $5,000 A Week For Life game. He claimed his prize at the Miami District Office.

Tenen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $4.66 million.

Tenen bought the winning ticket at a Publix in Plantation. That store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off.

Players have a chance to win more than $165.6 million in total cash prizes with the new $5,000 A Week For Life Scratch-Off game. The Florida Lottery says the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.

The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games are an important part of its portfolio and generated more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund for 2019-2020.