Sarasota woman $1M richer thanks to Florida Lottery

She bought the ticket at a Super Stop on 17th Street in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota woman is nearly $1 million richer after buying a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket, according to a news release.

The Florida Lottery said 37-year-old Leslye Jaramillo of Sarasota claimed one of 15 $1 million top prizes from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She did so on Monday, April 24, at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee, the release said. 

Jaramillo reportedly chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000. 

The lottery said Jaramillo bought the winning ticket from Super Stop located at 3138 17th St. in Sarasota. The Super Stop will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket, the lottery said. 

The Florida Lottery says the $5 50X THE CASH game has more than $131 million in cash prizes, including 15 top prizes of $1 million. The overall odds of winning a prize playing this game is 1 in 3.97. 

You can find more information about the Florida Lottery here

