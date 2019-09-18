SARASOTA, Fla. — Putting down $30 to receive $770,000 doesn't sound too shabby.
It's what happened to 47-year-old Juan Soto with the Florida 100X The Cash Scratch-Off game, according to the Florida Lottery.
Lottery officials said Soto bought the winning ticket at A&S Discount Beverages, located at 4340 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The store will receive $2,000 for selling it.
Soto opted to take his million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.
