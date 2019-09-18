SARASOTA, Fla. — Putting down $30 to receive $770,000 doesn't sound too shabby.

It's what happened to 47-year-old Juan Soto with the Florida 100X The Cash Scratch-Off game, according to the Florida Lottery.

Lottery officials said Soto bought the winning ticket at A&S Discount Beverages, located at 4340 Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota. The store will receive $2,000 for selling it.

Soto opted to take his million-dollar winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $770,000.

RELATED: Man beats cancer twice. Now, he's a millionaire

RELATED: They won $500,000 in the lottery. Then they went to jail for burglary

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter