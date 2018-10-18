TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Lottery is warning citizens of a lottery scam involving the Mega Millions game.

Scammers are sending emails to the public indicating they may have won $1 million to get personal and financial information.

The lottery said to not respond to the emails, and that you cannot win a prize if you haven’t purchased a Mega Millions ticket.

The email features the Mega Millions logo as part of the letterhead. It states the recipient was among a group of randomly selected people to participate in an ongoing MEGA MILLIONS drawing. Individuals are asked to provide general information about themselves to participate.

The email goes on to warn the recipient not to share this information with other people to avoid impersonation and a double claim.

Florida Lottery players will never be required to transfer funds to secure their winnings for Mega Millions or any other Florida Lottery game.

To report a lottery scam, consumers should contact the Florida Lottery’s Division of Security at (850) 487-7730.

There’s a $900 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday night.

Go to the Florida Lottery’s website for more information.

