Florida man wins $15 million from $30 scratch-off ticket

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — One Florida man hit it big Tuesday winning the $15 million top prize on a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket.
Lazaro Acosta, 64, of Miami Gardens is now a multi-millionaire after choosing to take his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum of $10,440,000, according to the Florida Lottery.
As for where he bought his winning ticket? Publix located at 11750 Southwest 104th St. in Miami who will also receive a $30K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The "$15,000,000 GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION" scratch-off game launched in February 2019 and holds the state's largest scratch-off top prize offered, according to the Florida Lottery.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices remain closed. Winners are asked to use the Lottery's "secure drop boxes" outside of each location to submit winning tickets.
The Lottery said it has extended all deadlines to claim prizes by 90 days. For more information, click here.
