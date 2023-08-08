$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot-winning ticket sold in Florida

Another person in Florida came away with $2 million in the record-setting drawing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Someone in Florida is waking up a billionaire after matching the winning numbers in the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the third-largest ever jackpot in lottery history.

If the winner takes the lump-sum cash option, they are expected to get $783.3 million.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix in Neptune Beach, according to sister station First Coast News.

Another person in Florida also became a millionaire after their ticket matched the five white numbers. They came away with $2 million because they chose the megaplier option.

Six other million-dollar tickets were sold in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing — $1 million tickets were sold in California, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Texas, where there were two winners. One person in North Carolina also chose the megaplier option, meaning they won $2 million.

The jackpot now resets to a measly $20 million.

It was a long stretch of jackpot futility, but Tuesday night's 32nd straight drawing since the last winner still didn't set a record. The longest run for a Mega Millions jackpot was 36 drawings that ended on Jan. 22, 2021, with someone winning a $1.05 billion jackpot.

Mega Millions hadn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $783.3 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023:

The winning numbers were: 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. Eastern Time.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.58 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.348 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)