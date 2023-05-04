Floridian $3M richer after choosing Mega Millions megaplier

Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot totaled $441 million. Friday's drawing is expected to reach $476 million, the 13th-largest in Mega Millions history.

Example video title will go here for this video

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — While no one won the $441 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night's drawing, one person in Florida woke up Wednesday $3 million richer.

The person's ticket matched all five white numbers but didn't match the gold Mega Ball. However, because they opted for the Megaplier bonus, the prize they ended up with totals $3 million.

And they weren't the only person to come away as a millionaire. Two other people — one in Arizona and the other in California — won $1 million each.

The winning numbers were 31, 35, 53, 54 and 55 with a gold Mega Ball of 24.

According to the Mega Millions website, 898,816 winning tickets were sold in total, ranging from single-digit prizes up to the three million-dollar winners.

The jackpot now sits at an estimated $476 million, with a cash payout option of $256 million. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, April 14.

If it's won on Friday, Mega Millions says it will be the 13th-largest jackpot in the game's history.

The buildup to the nearly half-billion dollar prize comes after a historic set of jackpot lottery wins earlier this year.

In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a total of four times, including a whopping $1.34 billion prize won in Maine. The month set a record for the lottery game, which had never seen four wins in a single month. Since the last January jackpot win on Jan. 31, there have been 13.2 million winning tickets — just no jackpot winners.