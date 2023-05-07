No Powerball jackpot winner, but someone in Florida now $1M richer

The jackpot rose to an estimated $590 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLORIDA, USA — One person in Florida is waking up $1 million richer after Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

Still, despite a few $1 million winners, no one won Wednesday's $546 million jackpot. It now balloons to an estimated $590 million ahead of Saturday's drawing. There hasn't been a Powerball jackpot winner since April 19.

In addition to the Florida Powerball winner, two other people — one in New York and the other in Ohio — also became millionaires after the July 5 drawing. This means all three people matched the five white numbers but didn't match the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers were 17-24-48-62-68, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.

The lottery game hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Wednesday's drawing was estimated at $280 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/5/23?

The winning numbers were 17-24-48-62-68, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

$1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

$1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

$699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)