3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing.
According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.
Out of the 26, three of the Florida tickets won second-tier prizes. These tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the actual Powerball number.
One player won $2 million and purchased the ticket at K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana. The two other players each won $1 million at the following locations:
- Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington
- Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach
The remaining 23 winners will be able to cash in on a prize amount range of $50,000-$100,000. Some of the winning tickets were sold in the Tampa Bay area:
- Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg
- Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland
- Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota
- Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis
- 7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota
Winners have a total of 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.
And yes, someone did win the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot! A lucky resident in California is now able to cash their prize.
The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday drawing is now $20 million.