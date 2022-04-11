3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets

A total of 26 people won money in the Sunshine State – prize amounts range from $50,000 to $2 million.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing.

According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

Out of the 26, three of the Florida tickets won second-tier prizes. These tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the actual Powerball number.

One player won $2 million and purchased the ticket at K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana. The two other players each won $1 million at the following locations:

Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington

Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach

The remaining 23 winners will be able to cash in on a prize amount range of $50,000-$100,000. Some of the winning tickets were sold in the Tampa Bay area:

Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg

Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland

Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota

Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis

7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota

Winners have a total of 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

And yes, someone did win the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot! A lucky resident in California is now able to cash their prize.