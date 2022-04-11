x
3 Floridians now at least $1M richer with Powerball-winning tickets

A total of 26 people won money in the Sunshine State – prize amounts range from $50,000 to $2 million.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three Floridians woke up Tuesday morning at least a little richer than they were before after the numbers were announced for the Powerball drawing.

According to The Florida Lottery, the Sunshine State has a total of 26 winning tickets worth $50,000 to $2 million from the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot drawing.

Out of the 26, three of the Florida tickets won second-tier prizes. These tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the actual Powerball number.

One player won $2 million and purchased the ticket at K & M Drugs, located at 395 Village Drive in Poinciana. The two other players each won $1 million at the following locations:

  • Wellington Marathon, located at 2741 South State Road 7 in Wellington
  • Sunshine, located at 1277 West Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach

The remaining 23 winners will be able to cash in on a prize amount range of $50,000-$100,000. Some of the winning tickets were sold in the Tampa Bay area:

  • Thorntons, located at 1351 34th Street North in St. Petersburg
  • Publix, located at 2300 Griffin Road in Lakeland
  • Publix, located at 2031 Bay Street in Sarasota
  • Speedway, located at 1241 North Tamiami Trail in Nokomis
  • 7-Eleven, located at 1721 North Honore Avenue in Sarasota

Winners have a total of 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

And yes, someone did win the world-record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot! A lucky resident in California is now able to cash their prize. 

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday drawing is now $20 million.

