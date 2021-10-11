Spring Hill woman claims $5 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off

The woman snagged the top prize for the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Hernando County woman is a few million dollars richer after winning a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, claimed the first $5 million top prize from the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game and chose to collect her winnings as one lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, according to a news release.

The woman purchased her winning ticket from the A to Z Discount Beverage at 4060 Deltona Blvd. in Springville, the lottery said.

The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.