Spring Hill woman claims $5 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Hernando County woman is a few million dollars richer after winning a scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Valerie Homer-Faggart, 68, claimed the first $5 million top prize from the new Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game and chose to collect her winnings as one lump-sum payment of $3,960,000, according to a news release.
The woman purchased her winning ticket from the A to Z Discount Beverage at 4060 Deltona Blvd. in Springville, the lottery said.
The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
Gold Rush Limited is one of the Florida Lottery's newest $20 scratch-off games. Prizes include 32 top prizes of $5 million, 100 prizes of $1 million and more than 33,00 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000.