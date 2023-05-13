x
Lucky Floridian is $1M richer after playing Mega Millions

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 1-2-23-40-45, Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 3X.
Credit: AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. — One lucky Floridian woke up $1 million richer after matching five of the winning numbers from Friday's Mega Millions drawing. 

The Florida Lottery confirmed one winner of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 1-2-23-40-45, Mega Ball 15 and Megaplier 3X. Players will have another chance at the jackpot on Tuesday after nobody won the grand prize of $113 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are slim, but there are some lucky stores in Florida that have sold multiple winning tickets over the years.

Some of the luckiest spots in the Tampa Bay area are:

