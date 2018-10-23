The state of Florida has had three Mega Millions jackpot winners, but our area has seen plenty of $1 million and $2 million winners.

We've plotted out where people have bought winning tickets for Mega Millions and Powerball in our area.

View Winning lottery tickets in a full screen map

The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $1.6 billion ahead of the drawing at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Anyone who misses out on the Mega Millions drawing can also play the Powerball. The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET Wednesday with an estimated $620 million jackpot.

Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots: Everything you need to know

