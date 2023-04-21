Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from 7-Eleven scratch-off ticket

Dax Valenti chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man made one lucky stop at a local 7-Eleven.

The Florida Lottery announced that 48-year-old Dax Valenti won the $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Valenti bought the $50 scratch-off from the gas station on North 56th Street in Tampa. The 7-Eleven will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Floridians who play 500X The Cash have the chance to win up to $25 million — the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. It also offers the best odds of becoming an instant millionaire, according to the Florida Lottery.

The overall chances of winning on the 500X The Cash game are 1-in-4.50.