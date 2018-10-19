LAKELAND, Fla. -- A $550,000 winning lottery ticket was sold Tuesday night at a gas station in Lakeland.

The winning Lucky Money ticket was sold at the Murphy USA station at 5720 US Highway 98 N.

As of Friday morning, a winner had not yet come forward to claim the prize, the Florida Lottery said.

The winning numbers for the Quick Pick ticket are 07-14-20-26 and Lucky Ball 5.

Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $970 million.

