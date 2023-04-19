Lakeland man wins $5M with scratch-off game

Curtis Murphree claimed a $5 million prize from a $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 54-year-old man from Lakeland just got a whole lot richer.

Curtis Murphree claimed a $5 million prize from a $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release Wednesday.

Murphree purchased his scratch-off ticket at the Harney Road Mexican Market on Harney Road in Thonotosassa and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. The market that sold the ticket to Murphree will also receive a $10,000 bonus commission.

"The $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game launched on July 4 and features more than $493 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $5 million," the news release reads. "The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.02."

Scratch-off games count for about 77 percent of the Florida Lottery's ticket sales in the fiscal year 2021-2022 and have also generated more than $17 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.