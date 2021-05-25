x
Manatee County woman wins $2 million from scratch-off game

The winning ticket was purchased from Speedy's Food Mart.
A Palmetto woman won big after playing a $10 scratch-off game.

Tiniya Parker, 39, won the $2 million top prize from the "$2,000,000 CASHWORD" scratch-off game. She chose to collect her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,475,000.

Parker purchased the winning ticket from Speedy's Food Mart, located in Bradenton. The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $10 game launched in June 2019 and features 10 top prizes of $2 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.38, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games account for about 75 percent of ticket sales, generating more than $1 billion towards the company's contribution to scholarships in the state.

