Lucky winner: Brooksville man wins $1M playing scratch-off game

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — One lucky Brooksville man is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced Friday that 47-year-old Michael Huggins claimed his money prize at the Lottery's Orlando District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Huggins, who played the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game bought his winning tickets from a 7-Eleven, located at 6251 La Rose Road in Brooksville. The store will also get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"The $20 Scratch-Off game launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!" the Florida Lottery explains in a news release. "Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000!"