Lutz woman wins $1M top prize from scratch-off

Paula Azbill purchased the $50 ticket from the 7-Eleven on Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa.
Credit: Florida Lottery
Paula Azbill's winning Florida Lottery ticket

LUTZ, Fla. — One Lutz woman is celebrating big after winning the $1 million prize on a scratch-off.

Paula Azbill, 63, claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings at a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Azbill purchased the $50 ticket from the 7-Eleven on Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa, according to the Florida Lottery. The store will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the lucky scratch-off.

The 500X THE CASH game features the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game with $25 million. 

The Florida Lottery says scratch-offs comprise of about 77% of its total ticket sales, generating more than $1.8 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

