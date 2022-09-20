Lutz woman wins $1M top prize from scratch-off

Paula Azbill purchased the $50 ticket from the 7-Eleven on Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa.

LUTZ, Fla. — One Lutz woman is celebrating big after winning the $1 million prize on a scratch-off.

Paula Azbill, 63, claimed the prize from the 500X THE CASH game at the Lottery's Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings at a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Azbill purchased the $50 ticket from the 7-Eleven on Linebaugh Avenue in Tampa, according to the Florida Lottery. The store will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the lucky scratch-off.

The 500X THE CASH game features the largest prize ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game with $25 million.