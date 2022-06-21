x
Northern Florida man credits dog for $2 million lottery win

Tiny Ivy's little emergency paid off. Big time.
Credit: Florida Lottery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One Florida man is crediting his tiny dog for his big $2 million lottery win, according to the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery says 42-year-old Leonard Linton of Pinetta claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH scratch-off game. He chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000. 

But it was Ivy, Linton's tiny, pregnant dachshund, who led to the big win, he told the Lottery. 

According to a release, Linton got a call that Ivy wasn't feeling well. He says he took a different route home in order to get to her more quickly, but needed to make a pit stop. 

That's when fate appeared to step in. Linton chose to stop at a Stop N Shop located in Live Oak. The winning ticket was then his. Tiny Ivy's little emergency paid off. Big time. 

When asked if he had any big plans for his winnings, the Lottery says Linton replied, "I still can't believe it. This is life-changing, but I'm definitely getting Ivy a new kennel!" 

The Lottery says the Stop N Shop that sold the winning ticket will receive a $4,000 bonus commission. 

"Give that lucky dog a treat, Leonard and congrats!" The Lottery tweeted in part. 

