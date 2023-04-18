Manatee County man wins $5M from Publix scratch-off

Corday Hamilton chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Manatee County man won big on a scratch-off ticket he bought from a Publix in Sarasota.

Corday Hamilton, a 31-year-old from Bradenton, claimed the $5 million prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game.

Hamilton bought the lucky ticket from the Publix on North Beneva Road, according to the Florida Lottery. The grocery store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning scratch-off.

Gold Rush Limited is a $20 scratch-off game that was launched in September 2021. With prizes ranging from $1,000 to $5 million, the game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.