Manatee County woman wins $1M with scratch-off ticket

PARRISH, Fla. — A Manatee County woman is now a little bit richer after winning $1 million with a scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release on Tuesday.

Heather Hancock, 47, of Parrish claimed a $1 million prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee from the $1,000,000 a Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The 47-year-old bought the scratch-off ticket from Rose Park Deli, located at 8003 US Highway 301 North in Parrish. The deli will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling Hancock the winning scratch-off ticket.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Hancock said in a statement. “I kept looking at my number and the matching number at the top, thinking, ‘Is this real?’ I didn’t sleep at all last night!”

According to the Florida Lottery, the $50 Scratch-Off game launched back in February and has two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.