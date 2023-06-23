x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lottery

Manatee man $1M richer after winning $5 scratch-off

Robert Gregory, 55, choose to receive his winnings in one lump-sum payment of $685,000.00, the Florida Lottery said in a news release.
Credit: Florida Lottery

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Manatee County man is a million dollars richer after playing a $5 scratch-off he purchased from a Publix in Palmetto. 

Robert Gregory, 55, purchased the lucky ticket $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER Scratch-Off game from a Publix gas station located at 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto, the Florida Lottery wrote in a statement. 

The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

Related Articles

Gregory choose to receive his winnings in one lump-sum payment of $685,000, the Florida Lottery said.

The $5 GOLD RUSH DOUBLER game features over $188 million in cash prizes, including 28 top prizes of $1 million. 

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98. 

More Videos

In Other News

1 lucky Maine person wins $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot

Before You Leave, Check This Out