Here's your shot at $1.6 billion! Before you read the next line... just think about it: What would you do with that amount of money?

OK now, the winning numbers for the Oct. 23 drawing are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302.5 million, meaning it's a long, long shot that you won. Sorry!

But you think you matched 'em all, you might as well check out the 12 cool things and 10 stupid things to buy right now.

