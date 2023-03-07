Florida man's $6 turns into $2M Mega Millions win

He was one number off from winning it all.

BRANDON, Fla. — A man from Brandon picked up a Mega Millions ticket for $6 last fall and recently found it was actually worth a $2 million prize, according to the Florida Lottery.

Jeffrey Sanchez, 52, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number from the Oct. 28, 2022, drawing. Check your tickets again: The winning numbers for that drawing were 4, 18, 31, 53, 69 with Mega Ball 7.

Sanchez's Mega Ball was 15. The estimated jackpot was a cool $64 million.