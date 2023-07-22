2 Floridians $1M richer after playing Mega Millions

Players will have another chance at the jackpot on Tuesday after nobody won the grand prize of $720 million.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two Floridians woke up $1 million richer after matching five of the winning numbers from Friday's Mega Millions drawing.

The Florida Lottery confirmed two winners of the $1 million prize after drawing numbers, 29-40-47-50-57, Mega Ball 25 and Megaplier 2X. Players will have another chance at the jackpot on Tuesday after nobody won the grand prize of $720 million. The jackpot now sits at $820 million for the next drawing.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years. The cash option for Tuesday's drawing is $422 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are slim, but there are some lucky stores in Florida that have sold multiple winning tickets over the years.