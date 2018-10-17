Didn't win the Mega Millions jackpot? Don't worry! No one else did either, and that means you'll have another chance at a nearly $1 billion jackpot this Friday.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 16 drawing were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 with Mega Ball 9.

No one matched them all meaning the jackpot now climbs to $868 million. That makes it the largest jackpot in the game’s history and third largest in U.S. lottery jackpot history.

The odds of winning are 302,575,350 to 1.

While no one matched all the numbers, there was one ticket sold in Florida worth $1 million.

