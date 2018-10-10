The sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was up for grabs Tuesday night, but officials say no tickets matched all six numbers that were drawn.

Tuesday night’s top prize reached $470 million, with a $265.3 million cash payout option.

Friday night’s drawing will be worth an estimated $548 million with a cash value of about $309.2 million. It makes the drawing the third largest in Mega Millions' history.

Mega Millions' record jackpot was a $656 million jackpot shared by people in three states in 2012. The second-highest haul was a $648 million pot won in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013.

