Florida Lottery: Mega Millions winning ticket for $36M sold in Jacksonville

This jackpot comes just a week after the record-breaking $1.6 billion win on Aug. 8.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Floridian woke up Wednesday morning a whole lot richer after winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

The Florida Lottery announced the winning Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night's $36 million jackpot was sold in Jacksonville – just a week after the record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot win on Aug. 8.

The winning ticket was reportedly sold at a Publix, located at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard. The retailer will get a $25,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 18, 39, 42, 57 and 63. The Mega Ball was 7.

Lottery winners of prizes valued at $250,000 or more can remain anonymous for the first 90 days after the money is claimed.

Jackpot winners initially get 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. But according to the Florida Lottery, claims have to be filed within 60 days after the winning draw date to select the one-time, lump-sum cash payment option.

If the jackpot prize winner chooses to receive their winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment, they'll get $17.4 million.