Miami woman scores big with $1 million scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced that Conswala Mathes, a 36-year-old woman of Miami, Florida won after playing THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game. The game's overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.
Mathes received her winning ticket from Kris Mini Market & Cafe on Northeast 10th Avenue in North Miami Beach.
She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.00. The cafe will get a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The cost of the scratch off is $30 and was introduced in February 2020. Its features include 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes.
The Florida Lottery says scratch-off games are key elements of the Lottery's portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) last fiscal year.
