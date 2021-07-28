Missouri woman becomes a millionaire after getting stuck in Florida, buying lottery tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — It must have been fate!
The Florida Lottery said Wednesday that 51-year-old Angela Caravella of Kansas City, Missouri, is the latest winner of "The Fastest Road to $1,000,000" game.
It happened after she was set to go back home from Florida but her flight was canceled.
“I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was canceled unexpectedly,” Caravella said in a statement. “I bought a few Scratch-Off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”
The winning ticket was purchased in Brandon, Florida, at a Publix store located at 1220 Kingsway Road. A $2,000 bonus commission will be given to the retailer for selling the ticket.
Caravella chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000, according to Florida Lottery.
The $30 "Fastest Road" scratch-off game made its debut in February 2020.
