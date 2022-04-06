North Port man wins $1 million playing Powerball

The next Powerball drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — One Sarasota County man is $1 million richer after winning big on a recent Powerball drawing.

The Florida Lottery says Joseph O'Connor received the large prize on March 21, 2022, at the Lottery's Fort Myers District Office.

O'Connor's winning Powerball Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Publix located at 1291 South Sumter Boulevard in North Port. The Florida Lottery says the supermarket will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.