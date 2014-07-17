Palm Beach County man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

A Palm Beach County man is nearly $1 million richer after winning a scratch-off game
Lucio Desiderio, of Tequesta, recently claimed a $1 million prize from the "Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game. Desiderio chose to collect his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
He purchased the winning ticket from a Sunoco on North U.S. Highway 1 in Tequesta. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
Desiderio says he would like to buy a home for his family with his winnings, then he'd like to celebrate by going on a vacation.
"I haven’t been to Italy in 22 years; I would love for my wife and son to see where I grew up. I think it would be a wonderful family vacation," Desiderio said.
The scratch-off game was launched in February 2020 and costs $30 a ticket.
