Palm Beach County man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

Lucio Desiderio, of Tequesta, recently claimed a $1 million prize from the "Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game. Desiderio chose to collect his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

He purchased the winning ticket from a Sunoco on North U.S. Highway 1 in Tequesta. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Desiderio says he would like to buy a home for his family with his winnings, then he'd like to celebrate by going on a vacation.

"I haven’t been to Italy in 22 years; I would love for my wife and son to see where I grew up. I think it would be a wonderful family vacation," Desiderio said.

The scratch-off game was launched in February 2020 and costs $30 a ticket.