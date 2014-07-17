x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Lottery

Palm Beach County man wins $1 million in scratch-off game

The man chose to collect his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.
Credit: AP
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014 photo, scratch-off lottery tickets for sale are on display at Eagles Express in Knightdale, N.C. North Carolina’s lottery has steadily grown over its first decade and its leaders say it has room to grow even more in the coming years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A Palm Beach County man is nearly $1 million richer after winning a scratch-off game

Lucio Desiderio, of Tequesta, recently claimed a $1 million prize from the "Fastest Road to $1,000,000" scratch-off game. Desiderio chose to collect his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

RELATED: Tampa woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

He purchased the winning ticket from a Sunoco on North U.S. Highway 1 in Tequesta. The gas station will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Desiderio says he would like to buy a home for his family with his winnings, then he'd like to celebrate by going on a vacation.

"I haven’t been to Italy in 22 years; I would love for my wife and son to see where I grew up. I think it would be a wonderful family vacation," Desiderio said.

The scratch-off game was launched in February 2020 and costs $30 a ticket.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter